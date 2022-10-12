Northern Railways emphasises on improving maintenance standards of tracks

Improvement of the maintenance standards of tracks, level crossings and construction of boundary walls along the track in high speed sections was emphasised in a performance review meeting, conducted by Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, Northern Railways.

The meeting was held with the departmental heads of Northern Railway and DRMs at Baroda House, NR headquarter office in New Delhi.

Amongst many issues deliberations were on safety on tracks, enhancement of speed, pre-departure detention of freight trains, and freight loading.

Apart from performance review, the GM also presented safety awards to five vigilant employees for their contribution towards maintaining high standards for safety and security of passengers and railway property.

He took serious note of the trespassing online. He also advised efforts to clear encroachment near the railway tracks to ensure safety.

The GM said that utmost care should be given to prevent rail/weld fractures. The visual examination and lubrication of rail joints and welds should also be completed on priority. He also instructed that night patrolling should be enhanced.

He stressed upon minimising human failure in train operation. He also instructed the department heads and DRMs, to maintain punctuality and keep pace for freight loading with safety as priority. He also informed that, loading of food grains and other items have steadily increased with every passing month.