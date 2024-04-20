Railways to run Spl trains to clear summer rush from Delhi Division

The Delhi Division of Northern Railway is running summer special trains for the convenience of the passengers in view of the extra rush during the ongoing summer season.

An official from the Northern Railway on Saturday said a total of 542 trips of special trains (from 07.04.2024 to 01.07.2024) will be operated to ensure smooth and comfortable travel during Summer Season.

The special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors like Delhi (DLI)/New Delhi (NDLS)/Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT) to Patna, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, Jogbani, Saharsa, Jaynagar, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Raxaul, Varanasi, Gaya and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Advertisement

The official further said that un-announced special trains will be run on advice of Station Directors or SS, based on ground situation.

Crowd controlling measures by forming a queue at the terminus stations with the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured. “May I Help You” booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers.

All efforts are being done to ensure no change of platform at the last moment. Officers have been deputed as Special Duty Officers (SDOs) at NDLS, DLI & ANVT stations during the peak rush period.

Formation of “Passenger Holding Areas” (Pandals) at New Delhi Ajmeri Gate (4500 Sq. Ft.) & Anand Vihar Terminal (5184 Sq. Ft.) for keeping the crowd in the circulating area during pre-departure waiting period, so as to minimise rush at Platforms.

Covered tentage, lighting, air coolers, fans, water taps (20 at New Delhi and 10 at Anand Vihar), mobile toilet blocks (10 Units for ladies and 10 units for Gents at each station), food stalls at both stations, UTS booking counters (four at New Delhi and four at Anand Vihar Terminal Station) and one enquiry counters each at New Delhi and Anand Vihar Terminal Station as per need.

Opening of 15 additional booking/enquiry counters at ANVT and opening of 20 additional booking/ enquiry counters at NDLS as per need.

It is being ensured that drinking water is available in water coolers and water booths. Water taps are being checked regularly that they are in working condition. Drinking water is available at water booths, water coolers and packaged drinking water in stalls.

At New Delhi Railway Station, a total of 288 water taps provided at 35 water coolers and 33 water booths are in working condition. Similarly, at Anand Vihar Terminal Station, a total of 144 water taps provided at seven water coolers and 28 water booths are in working condition. Regular checks are conducted to ensure water availability.

Special security arrangements at stations including deployment of dog squads, baggage scanners/metal detectors at all entry gates, hand held metal detectors, manning of all the entry gates and mega mikes.

Nine baggage scanner machines are installed at New Delhi and two baggage scanner machines are installed at Anand Vihar Terminal. Twenty additional RPF personnel are deployed at New Delhi Railway station and ten additional RPF personnel are deployed at Anand Vihar Terminal.