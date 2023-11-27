North Kashmir’s Gurez Valley connected with grid electric supply

In a groundbreaking achievement, North Kashmir’s border Gurez Valley has been successfully connected to the electricity grid, marking the region’s access to a reliable source of electricity.

The development was announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who expressed his joy and stated that this marks a momentous occasion in the history of the region.

The project involves around 180 kilometers of 150 mm sq conductor, 1950 ST poles, 4 km of underground cabling over vast stretches passing over the Razdan Pass situated at a height of 12,672 FT above sea level having most hostile weather conditions and tough terrain and topography. The successful test check underscores the commitment of the government to reach out to the people of far-flung areas.

Residents of Gurez expressed their overwhelming joy and gratitude to the LG, District Administration, and PDD for successful completion of this project. They further expressed that the dedicated power supply shall bring out manifold progress in tourism related and other economic activities.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Owais informed that the district team including STD division, has worked hard to complete the work as per strict timeline. He said that the 60 KM 33 KV transmission line had a successful trial on Sunday. He said that 1500 consumers will be benefited in the first phase.

The DC said that for decades, the residents of Gurez Valley have faced challenges due to the absence of a consistent power supply. He said that the frontier sector relied on diesel generator sets for the electricity.

Dr Owais said that Gurez now enjoys grid connectivity, first time after independence with the successful charging of the 33KV line. The DC applauded the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including PDD, STD Ganderbal/Bandipora, involved in making this project a reality.

He emphasized that the electrification of Gurez Valley is not just about providing power but about empowering the local communities, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the overall quality of life.