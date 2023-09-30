2 Pak terrorists killed in north Kashmir in bid to infiltrate

Two infiltrating Pakistani terrorists were on Saturday killed by security forces in the Kumkadi area of north Kashmir’s Machal sector.

Based on intelligence inputs provided by the Kupwara district police, a joint operation was launched by the Army and J&K Police against the infiltrating terrorists.

Two AK rifles, 4 AK magazines, 90 bullets, one Pakistan-made pistol, one pouch, and Rs.2100 Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter spot, police said.

The search operation continued in the forested area.