North-east mainstreamed and made investment worthy under PM Modi: Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

The Northeastern states have been mainstreamed and made investment worthy under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Cabinet Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal in a media interaction here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the gathering he said, “The Prime Minister visited the states 64 times. And for the first time in the history a railway connectivity upto Aizawl from Siliguri to Gangtok has been taken. This is underway and it is a very difficult task” he added.

Addressing the media, Sonowal said, “The government ensured that northeastern states get connected with the rest of the states. The northeastern states are now connected through roadways, railways, waterways and internet connectivity. The states have now been connected to the southeast Asia through the trilateral highway built connecting Myanmar, Thailand and India. The Sittwe Port in Myanmar has also been built by the Indian government. This has enhanced the connectivity of northeastern states and made it an important destination. The flights from Guwahati to Singapore and to Thailand have already been started.

This has opened the business propositions with the neighbouring countries for north eastern states. The investment option has also widened for the states. The entire ecosystem of the northeastern states has been reworked and reframed for a better tomorrow. The Bogo bill bridge, 20 years ago inaugurated and no steps taken. There was nothing that the state has got without launching a campaign or staging a protest march. The welfare aids allocated for the states were difficult to get. However, the natural resources of northeastern states have been exploited and used by the earlier government.

In the health sector, about 100, Ayush Pharmacies and health and wellness centers have been opened, we have approved 50 hospitals in the entire region. Financial support has been given to colleges. ‘Ayurvedic college in Guwahati has been declared as a center of excellence. There are educational institutes supported and research institutes have been opened.” he added.

Pointing out the lack of attention towards the different sectors like health, education, technology and agriculture he said, “The different sectors were never attended by the Congress government. Now with all the attention it has been full of opportunity for the people of the states. So the entire face of the northeast is now full of possibilities.”

Speaking about expansion of waterways, the Union Minister said, “The MB Vilas Cruise is an excellent example of ‘Make in India’ concept. The cruise ship from Benaras to Dibrugarh has attracted tourists from Europe and the west. Earlier, we Indians used to travel to these countries to experience it. There will be more cruise lines on the lines of MB Vilas.

The PM has gone through the techno-economic feasibility report. From 2014-2023, 111 waterways have been recognized as national waterways. And out of these, 24 waterways have been identified for cruise.”