70.77 % polling in Assam in first phase of LS polls

In the initial phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, five constituencies, including Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Lakhimpur, witnessed a voter turnout of 70.77 per cent by 5 pm.

Notably, Jorhat saw the highest turnout, reaching 76.20% by 3 pm. The Jorhat constituency features a direct contest between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and incumbent BJP MP Topon Gogoi.

Meanwhile, in the Dibrugarh constituency, where Union Minister Sarbanada Sonowal is running for office, the voter turnout stood at 70.65% until 5 pm, as per data from the Election Commission of India. A total of 35 candidates are vying for victory across the five contested seats.

Advertisement

The electoral fate of Union Minister and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be determined as the ballots are cast, with results slated for declaration on June 4th.