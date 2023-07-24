No shortage of money, UP now revenue-surplus state: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that a chapter of development has been written in the history of Varanasi in the last nine years. Besides, he said Uttar Pradesh has become a revenue-surplus state where there is no shortage of money.

Speaking to newly-elected councilors at the Circuit House Auditorium in Varanasi on Monday, the CM gave special instructions to them to ensure that the problems of the public are resolved on priority.

He said that there was a budget of Rs 837 crore for Varanasi in the current financial year. This is the reason a huge majority has been given to the BJP by the public in Varanasi Municipal Corporation for the first time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents Kashi, the oldest city in the world. In 2016-17, the budget of the Uttar Pradesh government was Rs 3 lakh crore, which has now been more than doubled to Rs 7 lakh crore.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the need for cleanliness of the city and the issuance of municipal bonds. He said branding of the Municipal Corporation will be done only through cleanliness. Referring to the revolutionary changes that have taken place in the telecom sector, he said with reforms the market grows and a new story of development is written.

He laid special emphasis on construction of new complexes in place of old dilapidated shops in the metropolitan area. He stressed on bringing changes in the housing sector as well so that the standard of living of the people living in the slums could also be raised.

Yogi also laid special emphasis on the participation of private sector in the developmental process as well as making the Municipal Corporation self-reliant. He also stressed the need for increasing the budget of the Municipal Corporation from 837 to Rs 2,500 crore in the current financial year. He instructed officials to find ways for this.

The chief minister emphasized that the councilors should sit with the citizens, listen to their problems and also take out a cleanliness rally. He called on them to make the city completely plastic free. He directed the officials to raise public awareness to enforce the ban strictly.

The chief minister said efforts should be made to ensure that electricity does not flow in heritage poles at all. He directed improvement in the power supply system. There is no shortage of electricity in the state. Uninterrupted power supply in Varanasi should be ensured in every condition.

After visiting Kotwal Kaal Bhairav and Devadhidev Mahadev Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Kashi and offering prayers, the chief minister directed the officials to ensure that the devotees do not face any kind of problem on the temple premises during the month of Shravan and said that the best facilities should be provided to the devotees of Baba.