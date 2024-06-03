No possibility of lotus to bloom in Kerala: Shashi Tharoor

Congress Working Committee member and party’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency candidate Shashi Tharoor on Monday expressed confidence of his victory from the seat, and ruled out the possibility of lotus to bloom in the state.

Speaking to media persons here, Tharoor said he is fully confident of his victory in Thiruvananthapuram. He said the question of whether the lotus will bloom in Kerala should be asked in 2029 and there is no possibility of it happening here in 2024.

“Ask the question of whether the lotus will bloom in Kerala in 2029, there is no possibility of it happening here in 2024,“ the senior Congress leader said.

Referring to the prediction of some pollsters that he would be defeated this time in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said there were predictions that he would lose last time.

“However, I won the seat with a majority of around one lakh votes. Therefore, exit poll results are not being taken seriously,” he said.

Tharoor also said that the INDIA bloc will win 295 seats as announced by party president Malikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who fought against Sashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram as a BJP candidate, on Monday expressed hope of his win in the Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the people of the country voted for development. He said the Modi Government will come back to power with a huge majority. as predicted by exit polls.

Most exit polls have predicted that the BJP will gain a toehold in Kerala this time around and some pollsters predicted that Rajeev will win from Thiruvananthapuram, defeating Tharoor.

India Today-Axis My India has claimed that the UDF would get 17 to 18 seats in Kerala, followed by the BJP-led NDA two to three seats and the LDF zero to one.

Times Now-ETG has given the LDF four seats, the UDF 14 to 15, and one seat for the NDA. India TV-CNX has projected 3 to 5 seats for the LDF, the UDF 13 to15, and the NDA 1 to 3 seats.