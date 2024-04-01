No coercive action against Congress till Lok Sabha polls: I-T department tells Supreme Court

The Income Tax department on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will not take any coercive step to recover Rs 1700 crore from Congress during the Lok Sabha elections. Appearing for the I-T department, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the central agency “does not want to create problems for any party during elections.”

The top court posted the matter for further hearing on July 24, 2024, which is after the Lok Sabha election process is over.

Weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, the I-T department issued notices to the Congress party, asking it to pay Rs 1,823 for five years (1994-95 and 2017- 2018 to 2020-21).

Additionally, the Opposition party received fresh notices from the I-T department on Saturday for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17, asking it to pay Rs 1,745 crore.

The Congress termed the notices “tax terrorism” and accused the ruling BJP of trying to financially cripple it ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier last month, the top Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, had addressed a press conference over the “freezing of its accounts”.

During the rare press briefing, Sonia Gandhi had alleged that a “systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially.”

At the same presser, former Congress chief and sitting Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that the principal Opposition party of the country was unable to effectively carry out its campaign activities for the Lok Sabha elections.

“All our bank accounts have been frozen. We cannot do campaign work, we cannot support our workers, we cannot support our candidates,” he said.

The grand old party has also urged the Election Commission of India to ensure “level-playing field” for the general elections.