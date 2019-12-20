Amid raging flames of nation-wide protests over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday declared not to implement the NRC in the state. The move is being described as an attempt to calm down the growing anger of the Muslim community in the state who has been on the streets against the centre’s move.

“Kahe ka NRC? Kyon lagu hoga NRC (Why the NRC will be implemented in Bihar)?” shot back Nitish when asked by newsmen for his comment on Centre’s plan to roll out the NRC. Barely a day back, the chief minister had asked Muslims not to worry, saying he holds the “guarantee” for their protection and support. “There is nothing to worry for minority community people till I am in power. I guarantee all protection and support to them,” the chief minister said in a function in Gaya on Thursday.

Stating that Muslim’s interests won’t be compromised, the chief minister accused the Opposition parties of “spreading rumour” and “misleading” Muslims. He cautioned Muslims against such “tactics” of the opposition and claimed his government had been constantly working for the welfare of the community.

The move assumes much significance with the JD-U, which the chief minister heads, getting vertically split over the issue of supporting the CAB in the Parliament. A section of top party leaders such as Prashant Kishor, vice-president, Pawan Kumar Varma, national general secretary, and three party legislators have been quite vocal over the issue and openly opposing JD-U’s move in the public much to the embarrassment of the chief minister.

Strangely, JD-U strongly supported the CAB in the Parliament after initially opposing the Bill. Prior to that, JD-U had done a U-turn on Triple Talaq and Article 370 as well. So, the Muslims hardly look amused by the chief minister’s announcement of not implementing the NRC in Bihar and rather view Nitish with suspicion.

“Who will believe the man who is known for taking U-turns at the drops of a hat? He has a history of eating his own words and supporting the BJP,” said HR Ahmed, a resident of Gaya.

“Nitish Kumar had also announced that “Mitti mein mil jayenge lekin BJP se haath nahin milayenge (I will rather get reduced to ashes rather shaking hands with the BJP)”, described BJP as “Bharat Jalao Party” and promised to make “RSS-mukt” Bharat. Just everyone is aware of what happened to his tall promises. Does anyone believe this leader?” asked Afroz Alam, a resident of Patna.