Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday launched an attack on the NDA government at Centre a day before the Bihar Assembly elections alleging that the JDU-BJP government has deviated from its path and was high on power and ego.

The Congress has shared a four-minute video on its Twitter handle in which Gandhi was seen as saying, “Nitish Kumar-led government is “neither saying good nor doing good” and labourers are helpless, farmers are upset and youth disappointed with it.

“Drunk on power and arrogance, the government in Bihar has deviated from its path. Their words and deeds are suspect. The labourers are helpless, the farmers are upset and the youth are disappointed. People are bearing the brunt of the fragile state of the economy,” she said.

बिहार की पवित्र और ऐतिहासिक धरती को मैं नमन करती हूं। आज बिहार में सत्ता और अंहकार में डूबी सरकार अपने रास्ते से अलग हट गई है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी का बिहार की जनता के नाम संदेश।#SpeakUpBihar pic.twitter.com/J3dTstuK4L — Congress (@INCIndia) October 27, 2020

“A serious crisis has befallen the farmers of India. The lives of Dalits and Mahadalits have been destroyed and similar is the fate of the backward sections of society,” she added.

“The people of Bihar are with the Congress Mahagathbandhan and this is the call of Bihar,” she said.

Congress chief further alleged that NDA governments in Delhi and Bihar have brought demonetization, Covid-19 lockdown, economic shutdown which affected employments in the state. She also called upon people of the state to build a “new Bihar” for the next generation and crop.

“Time has come for ushering in change in the state,” she said.

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has responded sharply to Nitish Kumar’s attack and said that even Nitish Kumar’s insults were “blessings” for him.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a jibe without naming anyone where he mentioned “having eight to nine children in the quest for a son” in an election rally, which was intended at Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar attacked RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav on Monday before the winding down the campaign for the first round of voting on Wednesday 28 October. He said, “Does anyone care? They have eight-nine children. They have no faith in daughters. After so many daughters, they had a son. You all can see – this is the kind of Bihar they want to make.”