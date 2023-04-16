NHRC orders Rs 5 lakh compensation to labourer’s kin

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the State’s Chief Secretary to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation within six weeks to the legal heirs of a labourer killed two years back due to cave-in of an under-construction bridge in Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district.

Acting on a petition filed by activist Akhand, the apex rights panel also asked the government agencies to pay Rs one lakh to labourers injured in the mishap.

It may be recalled here that Mahendra Malli, a labourer, was killed and eight others injured after an under-construction Biju Setu bridge collapsed near Talapadar village of Nabarangpur district on 10 January, 2021.

The bridge cave-in occurred due to substandard construction work. Three engineers were held accountable for the negligence and were placed under suspension.