Odisha: NHRC issues notice to Centre over missing transgenders from voters’ list

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on the issues pertaining to denial of rights to the transgender community including their voting rights.

The NHRC passed the order acting on a petition filed by human right lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

Citing the example of Odisha where only around 17 per cent of transgender population features in the electoral list, the petitioner stated as per the chief electoral officer’s constituency-wise elector information, the highest number of 560 third gender voters are in Khurda district, followed by 275 in in Balangir, 273 in Ganjam and 265 in Cuttack.

The number of voters from the total population of voters is so low, it proves the lackadaisical and negligent attitude of the Government in taking up the issues related to the Transgender Community, the plea alleged.

It is pertinent to mention here that pursuant to NHRC notice on Tripathy’s petition, the Government of India had constituted National Council for Transgender Persons, on 21 August, 2020. This is the first statutory body working for the welfare of transgender in India.

Subsequently, the NHRC formulated and issued an Advisory for Protection of the Rights of LGBTQI + Community on 16 October,2020 covering various aspects like food, education, protection, financial help, etc.

The violation of Transgenders right to vote and other rights and deprivation of basic necessities of life has been continuing on account of failure on part of States and Union Territories to implement NALSA judgment of the Supreme Court and provisions of Transgenders Persons(Protection of Rights) Act,2019 and other UN Conventions, Tripathy contended.

The NHRC sought for the ATR from the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India calling for an action taken report within a period of six weeks.