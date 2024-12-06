NHRC issues notice over excreta attack on Odisha tribal woman

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Bolangir district collector and superintendent of police seeking compliance with a detailed report on an alleged unsavory incident involving a tribal woman whose face was covered by human faeces after being assaulted.

The NHRC, taking cognizance of a petition by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, asked the authorities to ensure needful action and submit the action taken report (ATR) to the Commission within four weeks. It has also marked a copy of the order to the director general of police for information and further action.

The 20-year-old tribal woman was inhumanely treated by an upper caste man at Jurabandha village under the Bangamunda police station area in the Bolangir district on 16 November last.

As per the complaint, the accused identified as Abhay Bag, a non-tribal man, was operating a tractor on the woman’s agricultural land with the intent to wrongfully occupy or cultivate the land owned by the tribal family. During this illegal act, the accused caused damage to crops in the agricultural plot of the tribal family. When the victim protested, the accused assaulted her, verbally abused her and pushed her to the ground, and forced her to consume human faeces.

When her aunt came to rescue her, she was also assaulted by the accused. The complainant further alleged that the police failed to arrest the accused. He prayed to the Commission to register an FIR against the accused person under the SC-ST Act and prosecute the accused in the SC-ST Court, to investigate the incident, ensure the safety, and security of the tribal victim and her family along with compensation to the victims as per the SC/ST Act and Rules, the petition stated.