NHPC to create 5 model border villages in Baramulla

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) will create five Model Border Villages in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Baramulla District Development Commissioner Minga Sherpa Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NHPC to implement the creation of five Model Border Villages project under NHPC’s CSR initiative.

The signing ceremony was attended by Baramulla Chief Planning Officer Javed Ahmad and Uri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Javed Ahmad Rather.

This Rs 2.5 crore project, with Rs 1 crore allocated for financial year 2024-25, focuses on upgrading critical infrastructure in border villages, including schools, health centres, Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), sanitation facilities, centralized housing quarters, and the installation of transformers.

The project is scheduled for completion within 8 months, with a possibility of time extensions based on valid justification.

The scope of work includes the upgradation of schools, health centres, and AWCs, enhancing sanitation facilities, construction of centralised housing quarters, and installation of transformers for improved electricity access.

NHPC will provide Rs 1 crore in financial assistance for 2024-25, and the District Administration Baramulla will ensure the timely and effective execution of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Baramulla emphasised the importance of such initiatives in

empowering rural communities and enhancing infrastructure in remote areas. He lauded NHPC’s CSR efforts and reiterated the administration’s commitment to inclusive development.