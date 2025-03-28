Empowering youth through skill development in Malda

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited’s Skill Development Centre (SDC) in Malda has marked a trans-formative achievement, empowering 102 unemployed youth by equipping them with valuable technical skills through rigorous three-month fitter training programmes. This initiative, spearheaded under the corporation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, reflects its unwavering commitment to bridging the skills gap, fostering sustainable employment, and uplifting underserved communities.

The training program was designed to provide participants with hands-on, industry-relevant expertise in fitter techniques apart from theoretical knowledge, preparing them for employment in the rapidly growing infrastructure and energy sectors. To ensure accessibility for all, the programme offered a comprehensive support system, including a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000 for each participant, alongside free boarding, lodging, and meals. This approach effectively removed financial barriers, allowing the youth to focus entirely on acquiring skills that would open the doors to new opportunities.

The programme’s impact was immediate and profound, with trainees receiving job offers from prominent industry leaders such as Transrail, Tata Power, and Adani Power. These placements, facilitated through third-party contractors, will see the graduates deployed across various projects throughout India, contributing to the nation’s infrastructure and development goals. In addition, other companies have expressed strong interest in hiring these skilled professionals, highlighting the program’s effectiveness in producing a workforce that meets industry needs.

By combining practical training with employment facilitation, POWERGRID’s initiative has gone beyond skill development—it has created a foundation for long-term economic self-reliance and community growth.

The success of this program underscores the vital role of strategic CSR initiatives in driving inclusive development and fostering economic empowerment.

The Skill Development Centre in Malda continues to play a pivotal role in the region, bridging the gap between industry requirements and workforce readiness. This achievement serves as a beacon of hope for other underserved communities, showcasing the transformative potential of skill development programs in reshaping lives and building a skilled India.