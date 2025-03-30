Two parks, three water ATM plants to be installed in Kalkaji with CSR fund: CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated a wall art in Kalkaji and announced two parks would be developed in the area and three water ATM plants will be installed for slum dwellers using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.

Additionally, 150 solar lights will also be installed in the area from the same fund, she added.

The CM said that the initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to make Delhi cleaner, beautiful, and well-developed.

On the wall art, Gupta said it would not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city but would also serve as a medium for conveying social and cultural messages. She informed that this project, developed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at a cost of Rs 1 crore, will not only beautify the area but also promote cleanliness and awareness about the same.

She affirmed her government’s commitment to ensuring that every part of the city is well-organized and developed.

The CM stated the two parks in Kalkaji would be developed with a budget of Rs 1 crore in collaboration with Petronet LNG Limited and the three water ATM plants, which will be installed in the slum areas of Kalkaji at a similar cost will be sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Moreover, in collaboration with Indraprastha Gas Limited, 150 solar lights will be installed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh to enhance security and promote energy conservation in the area, she added.