‘NewsOnAir’ listenership rose by 2 million in December

For the first time ever in the world of Radio, listenership is being quantified in absolute numbers, by the Prasar Bharati Audience Research team.

Listenership of All India Radio live-streams on NewsOnAir App has seen a jump of 2 million within a span of one month. Some 18 million listeners tuned into the NewsOnAir App in December 2021, while the figure for November was 16 million.

In city-wise monthly listenership measurement of All India Radio live-streams on NewsOnAir App, listenership in Pune, Bengaluru, Indore, and Nagpur are in millions, while Patna, Lucknow, and Delhi NCR are close to a million.

In the latest rankings of top cities in India where All India Radio Live-streams on NewsOnAir App are most popular, Jaipur has made a comeback by displacing Ernakulam from the top list, an official release today said.

In major changes in rankings of top AIR Streams in India, FM Rainbow Mumbai has found its way back in top 10, while AIR News 24*7 has slipped off the list. AIR Pune has climbed up the ladder from 9th to 3rd spot, while AIR Malayalam slides down to 7th from 3rd rank.

More than 240 Radio Services of All India Radio are live-streamed on NewsOnAir App, Prasar Bharati’s official App. These All India Radio Streams on NewsOnAir App have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 85 countries across the globe.