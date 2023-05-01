Met Gala 2023: Celebrities, red carpet, theme and more

And the wait is over. Met Gala, one of the biggest nights in fashion globally, is back with its new edition. On Tuesday, get ready to witness your favourite stars from across the countries lighting up the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with their unique fashionable avatars.

Set for May 1, this year’s star-studded ball will mark the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” As only a few hours left for the iconic red carpet to roll out, here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala.

What is the Met Gala?

Referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out,” the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

What is the Met Gala 2023 theme?

This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

So you can expect celebrities to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld on the red carpet.

Where to watch this year’s Met Gala?

Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet livestream will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on May 1; fans can follow all the action on Vogue.com, as well as on the fashion bible’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Indian audience — It’s May 2 for you all. If you want to see the biggest fashion event, you must wake up early on Tuesday morning.

Who will host the Met Gala 2023?

The Met Gala livestream will be hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue’s special correspondent.

Who all are invited to the Met Gala 2023?

Vogue is secretive about its guest list for the gala, but many celebrities have aleady confirmed their presence. Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra will be at Met Gala 2023.

Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink and Lily-Rose Depp are also expected to walk the red carpet.