A revamped website version of Bihar Bhawan, the New Delhi-based liaison office of the Government of Bihar has been launched today. Palka Sahni, Resident Commissioner, Bihar inaugurated the new website www.biharbhawan.gov.in at Bihar Bhawan.

Indigenously developed to facilitate the diaspora in Delhi, the website contains all relevant information at one place. It comprises a link to Right to Public Services (RTPS) where residents of Bihar can avail different types of services like caste certificate, residence certificate, income certificate etc. conveniently.

The website also facilitates ‘Online Room Reservation’ in Bihar Bhawan and Bihar Niwas. There are Art & Culture and Sports and Recreation sections on the website where one can get all the information at one place.

Speaking at the launch event, Sahni said, “The website integrates updated information and notification of the state government in the form of welfare schemes, cabinet decisions, programs and policies, circulars etc. All information is now in the public domain.

The user-friendly website of Bihar Bhawan gives details about the ‘Chief Minister Medical Relief Fund’, Bihar Tourism, Ambapali Bihar Emporium, Bihar Foundation etc. Users can also browse catalogue of Bihar handloom and handicrafts, a list of tourist destinations in Bihar, newsletter and e-magazine from the website. It will help us in strengthening transparency in the system and make it more people-friendly.”