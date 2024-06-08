NEET exam row: Integrity of exam not compromised, says NTA DG Subodh Singh

Amid allegation of irregularities in NEET exam, Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General, National testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday categorically said the integrity of the exam was not compromised.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, “NTA conducted the NEET exam on 5th May, 2024. We conducted this exam in 571 cities at 4,750 centres. We declared the result on 4th of June. This year there were certain issues raised by the candidates like higher marks and so many toppers.”

“The issue concerning the NEET exam is pertinent to 6 centres and 1,600 candidates. We had formed a committee of experts, analysed the issue and addressed the grievances. To allay the fear of 1,600 candidates especially, and other 23 lakh candidates, NTA has decided that a high powered committee will analyse the recommendations by the grievance redressal committee. Thereby, addressing all the issues again,” he said.

Elaborating about the panel, the DG said, “The committee will look into the issue of compensatory marks which has been recommended by the grievance redressal committee. So, this committee’s mandate is limited to six centres and 1600 candidates.”

Stating that NTA is a very transparent organisation and at every stage it shares information with the candidates, the DG said, “The whole exam process has been very transparent. The integrity of the exam was not compromised at all. We assure all the student community that the exam has been done with full integrity.”

Notably, the Congress on Friday demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe alleging irregularities in the NEET exam conducted by the NTA.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said the government should address the concerns and complaints of the aspirants.