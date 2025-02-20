J’khand class 10 exams cancelled after question paper leak

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday cancelled class 10 Science and Hindi examinations after reports of question paper leak were confirmed.

The decision came amid growing concern among students and parents, with many claiming that the papers had been circulating on social media for the past two days.

Advertisement

As students emerged from the examination halls, several confirmed that the questions matched those from the leaked papers, raising serious questions about the integrity of the board’s processes.

Advertisement

Initial reports suggested that the papers first surfaced in the Giridih and Koderma districts, where they were allegedly being sold for ₹350 through a WhatsApp group. According to students, the group, named ‘JAC Board Question Paper Class 10 and 12, 2025’, was actively distributing PDF versions of the papers after receiving online payments. The PDF files were password-protected, with the password shared only once the payment was confirmed.

Taking swift action, JAC convened an emergency meeting on Thursday morning. The council’s chairman, Natwa Hansda, confirmed that when the sealed question paper packets were opened at 9:45 AM, they were found to be identical to the leaked versions. Following this confirmation, the exams were cancelled, and Jharkhand’s Chief Secretary, Alka Tiwari, ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

A special committee has been formed to investigate the source of the leak and identify those responsible.

The cancellation of the examinations has caused anxiety among students, many of whom are now demanding that the board announce new dates without delay. As of now, JAC has not made any official statement regarding the rescheduling of the exams.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern in Jharkhand, where question paper leaks have surfaced repeatedly over the years. Such breaches not only disrupt the academic calendar but also erode trust in the examination system, leaving students and parents disillusioned.

The Jharkhand government and JAC have assured the public that strict action will be taken against those involved, with the education department now considering systemic reforms to prevent such incidents in the future. As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on restoring the credibility of the examination process and ensuring that students’ hard work is respected and protected.