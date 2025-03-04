CBI busts paper leak in ECR’s departmental exam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detected a departmental examination paper leak scam under the East Central Railway at Mughalsarai during an operation launched on the intervening night of 3, 4 March, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The probe agency mentioned that a case against a senior divisional electrical engineer (DEE) and eight other railway officials has been registered and as many as 26 offenders, including officials and departmental candidates, have been arrested so far.

According to CBI officials, the ECR had scheduled a departmental exam on March 4 for the post of Chief Loco Inspectors, and during a check by the agency officials at three centres, a total of 17 candidates were found with Xerox copies of hand-written question papers.

Investigation conducted so far revealed that the accused senior DEE (Ops) was assigned the task of setting and preparing the question paper for the said examination. In his own handwriting, he wrote the questions in English and allegedly gave it to one Loco Pilot, who translated it into Hindi and handed it over to another official, who allegedly gave it to the candidates with the help of a few other railway employees, the agency said.

Searches were also conducted at eight locations, resulting in the recovery of Rs 1.17 crore in cash. The recovered amount was reportedly collected from the candidates in lieu of the leaked question papers.

The hand-written question papers, along with their photocopies, were seized. These papers were tallied with the original question paper and were found to match, the probe agency added.