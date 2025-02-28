Cong will raise issues of paper leak, unemployment during Assembly session: Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the Congress will strongly raise the issues of paper leak, unemployment, law and order, and corruption in the upcoming assembly session.

He said it has become clear to the entire state that the BJP is protecting the paper leak mafia, as one after another papers are getting leaked. Besides, there have been scams in every paper—from board exams to recruitment—under this government.

Speaking to media persons at his residence here on Friday, the former Chief Minister said no action has been taken against anyone so far.

“Scams are being exposed one after another. Even the High Court has shown the mirror to the government on the mining scam. Despite this, the government is trying to cover up a big scam like this. Like corruption, unemployment and crime too are continuously increasing in the state,” he noted.

Hooda said the public has no expectations from the upcoming budget because the BJP has done nothing except increasing the debt on the state in the last 10 years.

“The BJP has not yet fulfilled any of its election promises. During its 10-year tenure, the BJP neither established any major industry nor any major project, university, medical college, or any other major institution in Haryana. The BJP is continuously betraying the trust of the people,” he said.

Reacting to the civic elections, Hooda said that the Congress had demanded voting through ballot paper, but the Election Commission instead removed VVPAT from EVMs, which is a direct violation of the Supreme Court order.

“Today, elections are held through ballot papers even in developed countries like America. Because any electronic machine can be manipulated. In such a situation, elections should be held through ballot paper in India as well,” he said.

Hooda also reacted to the decline in payments under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. He said there has been a massive decline of 90 per cent in the payment of insurance claims under the scheme during the year 2023-24.

“In the year 2022-23, farmers in Haryana were paid Rs 2,496.89 crore but in 2023-24, they received only Rs 224.43 crore,” he said.

“Similarly, the payment of insurance claims to farmers across the country has come down from Rs 18,211.73 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 15,504.87 crore in 2023-24. It has become clear once again that the crop insurance scheme has become a means to fill the coffers of private insurance companies by looting farmers,” he added.