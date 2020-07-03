Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi who is very active in Uttar Pradesh on Friday reacted on the Kanpur firing incident and emphasised on the need to fix accountability in the state.

“As the news about the incident in Kanpur came to the fore, a family of four were also killed in Prayagraj. Father and daughter were murdered in Ghaziabad. Looking at this Jungle Raj, the accountability will have to be fixed,” Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

She also paid condolences to the family of eight police personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur.

Priyanka Gandhi further asserted that the law and order situation in the state is in shambles and demanded strict action.

Rahul Gandhi had also reacted on the Kanpur incident and by saying, “Another proof of hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh. When the police are not safe, how will the public be?”

In a gruesome incident in UP’s Kanpur, eight police personnel including a circle officer were shot dead and six policemen seriously injured when a local criminal Vikas Dubey and his gang sprayed them with bullets.

The deceased include a deputy superintendent, circle officer Bilhaur, Devendra Kumar, who was leading the team, three sub-inspectors and four constables, while the injured policemen have been admitted to the hospital and the condition of two of them is said to be critical.