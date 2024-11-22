Need collective response, not blame games, to combat air pollution: Rahul

Amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, emphasised the need for a collective national response, not political “blame games”, to combat it.

Expressing concern over the situation arising from the toxic air pervading in the atmosphere, the Congress leader wrote in a social media post, “Air pollution in North India is a national emergency – a public health crisis that is stealing our children’s future and suffocating the elderly, and an environmental and economic disaster that is ruining countless lives.

The leader of the Opposition in the lower house pointed out that the poorest suffer the most being unable to escape the toxic air that surrounds them.

Advertisement

He said families are gasping for breath, children are falling sick, and millions of lives are cut short.

He claimed that tourism is declining and the county’s global reputation is crumbling.

Stating that the cloud of pollution covers hundreds of kilometers, Gandhi said, “Cleaning it up will need major changes and decisive action – from governments, companies, experts and citizens. We need a collective national response, not political blame games.”

Referring to the upcoming winter session of Parliament, he said, “As Parliament meets in a few days, MPs will all be reminded of the crisis by our irritated eyes and sore throats. It is our responsibility to come together and discuss how India can end this crisis once and for all.”

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said there was a need to find a solution for cleaner air. “Delhi’s pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution for cleaner air. It’s beyond this party or that, it’s practically impossible to breathe especially for kids, elders and those with respiratory issues. We just have to do something about it,” she said.