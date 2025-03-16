Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vows to render Ring Road dust-free

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed that her government has begun implementing stringent measures to tackle air pollution in the city and a campaign is being launched to improve the city’s air quality on a large-scale.

Notably, under the leadership of the chief minister, several concrete measures are being taken. Among them is the anti-pollution campaign that aims to render the entire Ring Road dust-free by planting trees along the road divider and reduced traffic congestion.

According to an official statement, following the review of various solutions, the government has directed all concerned departments to take immediate action in this direction.

Speaking further on the action plan to contain air pollution, CM Gupta said making Delhi clean and pollution-free is the top priority of the government. She said the government is committed to scientific and sustainable measures to improve air quality index (AQI) level.

With the development of green belts along the roads, dust control with modern techniques, and strengthening public transport, the government is ready to give Delhi residents a clean, healthy and green future.

Moving forward in this direction, the MCD, PWD, DDA and other concerned road-owning agencies have been instructed to plant trees along roadsides and central verges.

Gupta further said, “The entire Ring Road will be made dust-free. This will be achieved through regular mechanised road sweeping and the use of sprinklers to prevent dust accumulation on roadsides.”

Additionally, strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction sites will be ensured, while the government has also instructed an intensive Pollution Under Control (PUC) check of the vehicles to ensure they meet pollution norms.

The CM asserted that 250 points at the major roads with regular traffic jams have been identified, while the concerned departments have been instructed to identify the causes of these traffic jams with the help from the Delhi Traffic Police.

She added that improved traffic management systems would be installed at major junctions.

She has also highlighted plans to enhance public transportation efficiency through the DTC bus route rationalization initiative, which she says will improve public transport convenience and reduce reliance on private vehicles, thereby lowering pollution levels. A control room is being set up for real-time monitoring of public buses, Gupta added.

“Making Delhi clean and pollution-free is a top priority of the government. The government is fully committed to this goal through green corridor development, traffic management, and improved public transport,” she added.