NDA ally NISHAD Party supports SC ruling on reservation

NISHAD Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad has supported the Supreme Court’s decision on the creamy layer in the SC/ST reservation.

Although the ruling NDA was initially divided over the issue, the NISHAD Party has now come forward in support of the Supreme Court’s decision. Most opposition parties, including the BSP and SP, are opposing the ruling.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Sanjay Nishad said, “Our party has always supported weaker communities. The name of our party, ‘Nishad Party’, reflects our commitment to representing the exploited and underprivileged sections of society.”

Sanjay Nishad said that there should be a creamy layer within the SC-ST quota. He criticised major parties for opposing the decision of the Supreme Court due to fear of losing votes. He questioned what is wrong with the Supreme Court supporting reservation for the poor, and remarked that such a sensitive issue should not be politicised.

The Nishad Party chief said that as an ally of the NDA, they will contest the by-elections strongly with the BJP and aim to win all 10 seats.

“The Nishad Party had fielded candidates in the 2022 assembly elections in Majhwa and Katehari. Talks are going on with the BJP regarding these seats,” he said.