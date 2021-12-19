Follow Us:
Nayak elected President, Thakur General Secretary of Press Association

Registered in 1965, the Press Association is the only body of accredited journalists. It has representation in the Press Council of India (PCI), Central Press Accreditation Committee (CPAC) and other media associations.           

SNS | New Delhi | December 19, 2021 7:22 pm

C K Nayak of Shillong Times was elected President and Santosh Thakur of Navbharat General Secretary of the Press Association.

Anand Mishra of Deccan Herald was elected Vice-President and Sujit Thakur of India Today Joint Secretary of the Association in the elections held yesterday. Laxmi Devi of PTI was declared Treasurer of the body after counting of votes today.
The five new Executive Committee members are: Jaishankar Gupta (Deshbandhu), Shahid K Abbas (Informist Media), K P Malik (Dainik Bhaskar), Rima Sarma (Freelance) and Ajay Buwa (Sakal).

