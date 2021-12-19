Nayak elected President, Thakur General Secretary of Press Association

C K Nayak of Shillong Times was elected President and Santosh Thakur of Navbharat General Secretary of the Press Association.

Anand Mishra of Deccan Herald was elected Vice-President and Sujit Thakur of India Today Joint Secretary of the Association in the elections held yesterday. Laxmi Devi of PTI was declared Treasurer of the body after counting of votes today.

The five new Executive Committee members are: Jaishankar Gupta (Deshbandhu), Shahid K Abbas (Informist Media), K P Malik (Dainik Bhaskar), Rima Sarma (Freelance) and Ajay Buwa (Sakal).