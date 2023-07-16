Naxal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

A naxal cadre carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh in his name surrendered before security forces in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the surrendered naxal was identified as Muchaki Kosa, Commander of Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM) – a cultural wing of the outlawed organization, and was associated with the organization for several years. The surrender was confirmed by SDOP, Sukma, Parmeahwar Tilakwar.

Earlier on June 3, three Naxals surrendered before security forces in Sukma.

The surrendered Naxals were lower-rank cadres, officials said, adding that the Naxals surrendered after “getting impressed” by the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy of the state government, officials said.

They also cited discrimination within the organization and the “hollow ideology” of the ultras as reasons to quit the path of violence, the officials said.

Similarly, in April this year, five Naxals surrendered before the police on two different occasions.

Advertisement