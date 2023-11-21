National Herald Case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 751 Cr of Congress-linked AJL, Young Indian

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said that it has attached properties worth Rs 751.9 crore in a money-laundering case against Congress-linked AJL-National Herald.

The seized properties belonged to the Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) and spread across many cities, including Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai. Some of the properties also belonged to Young Indian Limited (YIL), a non profit organization launched in 2010 by the Gandhis with Rahul Gandhi as it’s director. The ED alleged that these properties were the “proceeds of crime.”

“During the probe of the case it was found that Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs. 661.69 Crore and Young Indian (YI) is in possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 90.21 Crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL,” the Enforcement Directorate added, according to news agency ANI.

Advertisement

According to the ED sources, the attached property includes Nehru Bhavan in Lucknow, and the National Herald Houses in Delhi and Mumbai.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the ED action reflected their (BJP’s) desperation in view of “a certain defeat” in upcoming polls.

“Reports of attachment of AJL properties by ED reflects their desperation to divert attention from certain defeat in the ongoing elections in each state,” Singhvi wrote on X.

“An assignment of loan without transfer of any immovable property or movement of money is being dressed up to justify attachment & freezing of assets of a company which runs an iconic voice of Indian indepemdence mvmnt (sic) — National Herald — only cz its linked to INC & its legacy,” he said in another post.

The Central probe agency is investigating a money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper. The agency has already questioned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the case.