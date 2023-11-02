Nation was not secure during Cong regime: Amit Shah in Haryana

Describing Congress as a party of “cut, commission and corruption”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Thursday that the nation was not secure during the Congress tenure.

Addressing the Antodaya Mahasammelan at Karnal to mark the 58th anniversary of Haryana’s formation, Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for modernising the nation’s security forces equipping them with modern infrastructure fulfilling the long-standing demand for One Rank One Pension for the soldiers.

He said the Modi Government revoked Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019 and gave a swift response to the Pulwama attack through surgical strikes in Pakistan within 10 days.

Terming the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc as a “ghamandiya (arrogant)” alliance, the Union minister said the 27 parties, which he called ‘parivarvadis’ (dynasts), have joined hands in this alliance to serve their own interests.

“All the 27 outfits are ‘parivarvadis’. Some have to adjust their son, some have to make their son prime minister, some have to save their son from agencies, while some have to make their son chief minister. Some have to become Madam’s loyalists. Can these people do any good for the people?” Shah said. He said the BJP, on the other hand, works for the welfare of the people.

Congratulating the Manohar Lal Khattar Government for carrying out the overall development of the state, Shah said the BJP government in Haryana ended corruption, nepotism and improved the law-and-order situation in the last nine years.

He also targeted the Congress over the Ram Temple issue. For decades after Independence, the Congress kept the Ram Temple issue hanging and hindered its construction, Shah alleged.

The Union home minister said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who laid the foundation of the temple. On January 22, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the huge temple, he added.

Shah said the BJP government, both at the national and state level, has been committed to propelling the country and Haryana toward development over the past nine years. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated numerous development projects to the nation, including the establishment of seven IITs, seven IIMs, 15 AIIMS, 700 medical colleges, and 54000 kilometers of national highways within this period.

Shah said similarly, in Haryana, CM Khattar has given numerous developmental projects to the state including the establishment of 77 new colleges, 13 universities, eight medical colleges, two new airports, 16 hospitals, and an extensive network of over 28,000 kilometers of new roads.

How much development happens, Congress Party should turn each page of the double engine government of Narendra Modi and Manohar Lal, he added. Shah appealed to the gathering to support Modi and Khattar by once again voting for the lotus symbol in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly elections in 2024.