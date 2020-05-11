Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday launched the integration of 177 new mandis with the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM).

The objective of the e-NAM was to strengthen agriculture marketing and facilitate farmers to sell their harvested produce through the online portal.

“The mandis integrated today are as follows: Gujarat (17), Haryana (26), J&K (1), Kerala (5), Maharashtra (54), Odisha (15), Punjab (17), Rajasthan (25), Tamil Nadu (13) and West Bengal (1),” Ministry of Agriculture said.

With the launch of 177 additional mandis, the total number of eNAM mandis across the country is 962.

“Efforts should be made to strengthen eNAM further to benefit the farmers. eNAM portal has been envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an ambitious use of technology for the benefit of farmers,” Minister said during the launch of new mandis through video conferencing.

“National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) is a highly ambitious and successful scheme of Government of India which networks the existing APMC mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities with a vision to promote uniformity in agriculture marketing by streamlining of procedures across the integrated markets, removing information asymmetry between buyers and sellers and promoting real-time price discovery based on actual demand and supply,” Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on May 1, Tomar had launched the integration of 200 eNAM mandis from 7 States including 1 new state of Karnataka being added on eNAM to help Indian farmers.

National Agriculture Market (eNAM), a pan-India electronic trading portal with the objective of integrating the existing Mandis to “One Nation One Market” for agricultural commodities in India, was launched on 14th April 2016, by the PM Modi. Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) is the lead agency for implementing eNAM under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India.