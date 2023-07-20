Inaugural Global Food Regulators Summit Aligns with G20 Vision

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, opened the inaugural Global Food Regulators Summit today at Manekshaw Auditorium in New Delhi, marking India’s G20 presidency. The event, initiated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), aims to establish a regulatory forum for future meetings, fostering international cooperation for the well-being of the global community.

Known figures attended the summit, including Dr. Bedu Ram Bhusal, the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development from the Government of Nepal, and Narendra Singh Tomar, the Union Minister of Agriculture, among others.

Emphasizing the significance of nutritional food, Mansukh Mandaviya urged food regulators to consider the broader impact on climate, human, animal, and plant health. The summit aligns seamlessly with the theme of India’s G20 Presidency, “Vasudev Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Nation,” highlighting the importance of international solidarity for a common cause.

Advertisement

During the session, Narendra Singh Tomar emphasized that food is a fundamental right that must be available and affordable to all. To ensure food safety and security, the entire value chain network, from agricultural inputs to end consumers, needs to be regarded as a single entity, given India’s sizable agriculture sector and food industry.

Amitabh Kant stressed the summit’s role in enhancing food security and nutrition, urging the development of more resilient food systems for the future.

Key suggestions presented to global food regulators included cultivating alternative crops like millets, known for their high nutritional value and low water requirements. Moreover, mobilizing private funding for research and development in climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture was proposed.

The event also saw the launch of three portals: ‘Food-o-Copoeia,’ Common Digital Platform, and ‘Sangrah,’ providing information on food regulation and regulatory authorities worldwide.

An exhibition was inaugurated, facilitating the exchange of ideas and information on food safety and standards, with participation from esteemed exhibitors like Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Tea Board India, ITC, and Mother Dairy.

The summit’s panel discussions allowed delegates from different countries to share insights into how food regulators operate in their respective nations. This landmark summit paves the way for a collective effort towards a healthier and sustainable global food landscape.