Two Union ministers among 10 BJP MPs quit Parliament on high command’s diktat

Ten BJP MPs, including two Union ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel, who won the just-concluded assembly elections, have resigned from their Parliamentary seats in deference to a decision of the party’s high command.

Two more MPs, Mahant Balaknath and Renuka Singh who could not reach Parliament on Wednesday, are also expected to resign later. In a meeting, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda, it was decided that all the MPs who won the assembly elections will resign from their parliamentary membership and work in the states.

Following the decision of the party’s high command, the two Union ministers, Tomar and Patel, who won the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, have resigned from the Lok Sabha membership.

Advertisement

Along with the two ministers, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Rakesh Singh and Riti Pathak, who won the Assembly polls in the state, have also resigned from the Lok Sabha membership. Now, these five leaders will take oath as MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. Of these, Tomar and Patel are also being considered contenders to the post of chief minister.

On the instructions of the party high command, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Diya Kumari, who won the assembly polls in Rajasthan, have also resigned from the Lok Sabha membership. Apart from them, Kirori Lal Meena, who also won the election in Rajasthan, has resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

Party’s state President Arun Sao and Gomati Sai, who won the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, have also resigned from Parliament membership.

All these MPs met the prime minister and the party president before resigning. They all handed over their resignations to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the presence of Modi and Nadda.