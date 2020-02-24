Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his welcome speech for US President Donald Trump at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad termed president’s visit as a “big opportunity” for India.

“We do not only contribute for the betterment of the Indo-Pacific Region, but also for the world’s peace, progress and security through our relationship,” Trump said.

Emphasizing the strong bonds which both the countries share, PM Modi said, “Today India’s largest trading partner in the USA. It is the US Army with which the Indian Army does the maximum military training, and the US is also a comprehensive partner of India for Research and Development projects.”

“India-US relations are no longer just another partnership but it is a far greater and closer relationship,” he added.

PM Modi explained the reason behind terming the event as ‘Namaste Trump’ and said, “The name of the event starts with namaste which has a very deep meaning. It has been derived from one of the ancient languages — Sanskrit. The word does not only greets a person, but it also greets the internal divinity of the person.”

Pointing out similarities between the two countries, PM Modi said, “There is so much that we share. We share values and ideals, spirit of enterprise and innovation, opportunities and challenges, and hopes and aspirations.”

One has proud of Statue of Liberty, while the other on the world’s largest statue — Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity, he added.

“It is a new chapter in the India and US relationship. A chapter which will document the progress and prosperity for the people of both the countries,” PM Modi said on Trump’s first visit to India.

He also welcomed the First Lady of the US, Melania Trump by calling her visit as a “matter of respect” for the country. Further, he also praised her for the initiatives that she took for the healthy and happy America.

Referring to Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium. to his other projects, he said, “Today India is also functioning world’s biggest health insurance scheme, constructing the world’s biggest solar park and also running the world’s biggest sanitation program.”

He also said India is not only making a world record in sending maximum satellites in space, but it is also creating a world record of financial inclusion.

Praising the youth of India, he said that the 130 crore Indians and making a new India and the youth is full of aspirations.

To set big goals and to achieve them have become an identity of new India.

“I thank for your address. I want to tell you that you have addressed Indians from the world’s biggest stadium,” said PM Modi to Trump.

PM Modi further concluded the grand Gujarat event ‘Namaste Trump’ with ‘long live, India-US friendship’ chant.

After the event conclude, the Trumps left for Taj Mahal in Agra.