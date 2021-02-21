Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of the BJP’s national office-bearers on Sunday at the national capital’s NDMC convention centre.

The main focus of the meeting would be the organisational strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, said a party leader.

This is the first party’s meeting of the national office-bearers post-Covid-19 outbreak.

Besides, national office-bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge, state unit president and state general secretary (organisation) will e-attending the meeting.

The meeting would be chaired by BJP chief JP Nadda.

The next two weeks will be hectic for the Prime Minister, who will be visiting Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry for mega rallies, multi-media campaigns and a spate of inaugurations.

A party insider said that two resolutions — political and economic — will be passed.

The BJP is looking to make a dent in Bengal which Amit Shah has been targetting vehemently. The other state is Left-ruled Kerala while in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has a “loose alliance” with the ruling AIADMK.

BJP would want to retain Assam and wrest the Union Territory of Puducherry from Congress.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll dates for the states early next month.

Nadda, on Saturday, chaired a meeting of national general secretaries at party headquarters in New Delhi to discuss the upcoming Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on 22nd February 2021. At around 11:30 AM, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil & gas sector in an event organized at Silapathar in Dhemaji, Assam.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Engineering Colleges during the event. At around 4:30 PM, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and inaugurate several railway projects in Hooghly, West Bengal.

(With IANS inputs)