Nadda, Yogi listen to PM Modi’s ‘Maan Ki Baat’ program in Lucknow

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the 108th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme here on Sunday.

The Prime Minister discussed the achievements of 2023 in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. While discussing the International Year of Millets, especially the startups of Uttar Pradesh, he called it a big step towards lifestyle health innovation.

While specifically discussing lifestyle diseases, the PM also discussed the Fit India Movement. At the same time, in the International Year of Millets, he also praised many startups like Kiroz Foods of Lucknow, Grand Millets of Prayagraj and Nutraceuticals.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also described his real-time Hindi and Tamil address, delivered with the help of AI technology during the recent Kashi Tamil Sangamam, as revolutionary.

He expressed hope that this innovation in Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be of great help in maintaining multilingual communication in schools, hospitals and courts in the future.

The PM appealed to the youth before the Pran Pratistha program of Ram Lalla which is going to be held on January 22, 2024, that social media should be made Rammay.

Describing songs dedicated to Lord Ram as an excellent means, the PM appealed to share the hymns of Lord Ram on social media through the tag #ShriRamBhajan.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister talked about the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, the success of G-20, record business on Diwali, Vocal for Local, and the success of Chandrayaan-3. Awards received by Natu Natu and Elephant Whispers at the Oscars, achievements of players in international sports and India’s excellent performance in the Cricket World Cup were also discussed.

The PM described the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Meri Mati Mera Desh, construction of 70 thousand Amrit Sarovars as collective achievements. The PM said that we will have to make new resolutions by taking inspiration from the achievements of 2023.

The Prime Minister also had a special discussion on mental health in Mann Ki Baat and expressed hope for major changes in it in the coming times through Artificial Intelligence.

During the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program in Lucknow, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, BJP State unit President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, former Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma, Legislative Council member Mohsin Raza and many other dignitaries were present.