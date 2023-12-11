Murmu urges students to adopt life values of Lal Bahadur Shastri

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged students to adopt the life values of former prime minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri in their conduct.

She was speaking at the 45th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith here.

She said the association of two Bharat Ratnas is proof of the glorious heritage of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith. Bharat Ratna awardee Bhagwan Das was the first vice chancellor of the institute, while the awardee Shastri was part of the first batch of this institution.

The president said Varanasi has been the center of Indian knowledge tradition since ancient times.

She said the journey of this Vidyapith began 26 years before independence with the goals of self-reliance and Swaraj as envisioned by Mahatama Gandhi. This university, as an institution born out of the non-cooperation movement, is a living symbol of our great freedom struggle. She said all students of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith are the flag bearers of the national ideals of the freedom struggle.

Murmu said the intention behind naming Kashi Vidyapith as Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith is to express respect for the ideals of our freedom struggle. Following those ideals and making an effective contribution to the progress of the country during the Amrit Kaal will be a true tribute to the nation-building founders of the Vidyapith.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was also present on the occasion.