A man, who was out to take avenge the mother of his brother by beating some alleged persons, was instead caught and beaten to death by them. The deceased, who was a murder convict, was murdered openly by nearly half a dozen Murder convict in search of revenge beaten to death.

The incident is said to have occurred in Timarpur, North Delhi. After committing the crime all the accused fled the spot.

Confirming the news, DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi identified the deceased as Sunil Gunni, 31, whose body has been preserved at Subzi Mandi Mortuary.

A case under section 304/34 has been registered and the investigation has been taken up. Efforts are on to nab the culprits.

A senior police official said on receipt of a PCR call received at Timarpur Police Station about the incident, a team of the local Police rushed to the spot at Sanjay Basti, Timarpur where they were told that a scuffle between deceased Sunil and Rahul (Pani wala), Ajay, Mukesh and their associates occurred.

In the melee, Sunil was thrashed by the alleged persons. After the incident, all the accused ran away and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.In the hospital, he was declared dead during the treatment.

According to the police sources, during local enquiry it was found that Sunil came to Sanjay Basti with a sickle to take revenge on his brother with Rahul pani wala , Ajay, Mukesh and others. But the sickle was snatched from him and instead of beating them he was beaten badly by them.

A case in relevant sections has been registered and search for the culprits is on.

According to police, all involved in the matter including the deceased have previous criminal involvements. The deceased Sunil was a bad character of the Timarpur and was murder convict.