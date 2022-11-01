Violence mars end of campaigning for Munugode bypoll

The last day of campaign for the bypoll in Munugode was marked by clashes between the ruling TRS and BJP with sticks and stones that left a few workers of both parties injured. The clash occurred in Palivela area of Manugode where BJP MLA Etela Rajender was campaigning and the supporters of both parties came face to face. Initially, the two sides exchanged blow of fists but soon turned to stone pelting.

Several cars in the BJP MLA’s convoy were damaged. A publicity vehicle belonging to the BJP was also damaged by the TRS workers. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the attack blaming the TRS saying that it was unable to bear the massive response that the BJP was getting in Munugode. The TRS in turn accused the BJP of attacking its leaders and supporters while they were on the way to the road show by party working president KT Rama Rao. TRS leader T Harish Rao said the BJP was desperate but he urged his party workers to show restraint.

The campaign at Munugode bypoll which is slated for November 3, has not only been one of the most expensive bypoll elections with money and liquor flowing freely but ugly too with accusations and counter accusations of political bribery, phone tapping, MLA poaching against each other. It also witnessed violence as a party office of Congress was set on fire by miscreants and there have been incidents of fracas as well between supporters of opposing political parties.

The election commission has identified 105 critical polling stations for the bypoll to be held on November 3. The assembly constituency which comes under Nalgonda district was held by Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy who switched to BJP and resigned from his seat. The TRS accused Reddy of thrusting the bypoll on the people in exchange of a mining contract worth Rs 18,000 contract which he and BJP denied.

BJP considers this to be a semifinal before the state assembly polls next year and are keen to show that TRS was weakening in the state the ruling party wants to secure its backyard before turning attention to the national level. The Congress campaign had been lacklustre compared to BJP and TRS but would like to secure at least the second position to prove that it is still a force in Telangana.