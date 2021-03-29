A recently elected municipal councillor and a policeman were killed on Monday when terrorists opened fire at them in the municipal office in north Kashmir’s Sopore. Another councillor was injured in the attack.

Police identified the killed councillor as Riyaz Ahmad and police personnel Shafqat Ahmad. The injured councillor has been identified as Shamas-ud-Din who has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The area has been cordoned by the Army and other security forces.

In another terror-related incident in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, a cache of arms and ammunition, including 5 AK-rifles and 7 pistols, have been recovered near the Line of Control (LoC) Karnah area of north Kashmir. Six AK magazines and 9 pistol magazines were also recovered.

A spokesman of the Army said on Monday that the recovery was made in the late hours of Sunday owing to a high state of alertness of the Army and Police. The recovery was made following a specific intelligence-based joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police.

The cache was recovered in an operation that was conducted in very close proximity of the LoC in Dhanni village which is under direct observation of Pakistan Army posts in Lipa Valley.

“Such operations conducted by the security agencies along the LoC in spite of Pakistani domination is reassuring and makes us feel safe”, said the locals on being asked to comment about the operation. Security agencies and civil administration in Karnah continue to work hand in hand to negate the security threat to the people in the Union Territory of J&K. In the last two years, a total of 16 weapons and over 50 kgs of narcotics have been recovered in Karnah.