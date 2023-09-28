MP: Police bust interstate arms gang in Dhar, 3 arrested

Three people of a gang were arrested in connection with allegedly running an interstate illegal arms smuggling network in Dhar district, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that it has recovered weapons and ammunition from an illegal weapon factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar in the raids which were conducted at the site.

Speaking to ANI, Dhar Superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh said, “Dhar police today busted a gang involved in inter-state illegal arms smuggling and arrested three people of this gang.149 country-made pistols, 2 pistols and 13 live cartridges worth Rs 36 lakh have been seized.”

He further stated that the gang was running was a network in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana and the prime accused in the case has been identifed as Ishwar.

“Prime accused Ishwar was wanted in 24 cases. We are probing his links on the locations he might have supplied weapons,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.

