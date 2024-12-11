MP: Man nabbed for threatening Modi, Yogi

A man has been nabbed in Bhopal in connection with the recent threat calls to dismember the heads of PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to sources, the arrested youth’s name is said to be Amzad Khan. He is from Gwalior, but has been living in the Aishbagh area of Bhopal for the past six months. He works as a daily wage labourer.

According to the police, the suspect had made threat calls on 8 December at the office of the Nav Yuva Shakti Sangathan in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. In the calls, he threatened to kill Modi, Yogi, Krishna Tyagi and the Hindu Sena Chief by dismembering their heads from their bodies.

Sources said the UP Police were continuously tracking the mobile phone of the caller and its location was traced to be at Bhopal. Subsequently, the man was nabbed from the Tallaiya area of Bhopal.

A team of UP Police from Ghaziabad took the man into their custody on Tuesday night and took him to UP, said sources. The police are interrogating him and further investigations are on.