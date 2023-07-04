MP: Honorarium of field workers hiked

Asserting that the role of Rozgar Sahayikas, Aanganwadi workers and Sahayikas is very important in the implementation of public welfare schemes of the state government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the honorarium of Aanganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 10000 to Rs 13000 per month, while Rozgar Sahayaks would now get Rs 18000 monthly instead of Rs 9000.

Interacting with women Rozgar Sahayikas, Aanganwadi workers and Sahayikas at Tendukheda in Narsinghpur district of MP today, Chouhan said that the Mini Anganwadi workers would now be given an honorarium of Rs 6500 per month.

He said that 50 per cent posts would be reserved for promotion from Sahayika (assistant) to Aanganwadi workers.

He said that on retirement, Rs 1.25 lakh would be provided to the Aanganwadi workers and Rs one lakh to the Sahayikas. Besides, the Aanganwadi workers and Sahayikas would also be given health and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh like government employees.

Chouhan also said that the Rozgar Sahayikas and Sahayaks would be given maternity leave and paternity leave too. The CM assured that in the appointment of panchayat secretary, 50 per cent seats would be reserved for Rozgar Sahayaks.