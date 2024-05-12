Free electricity, Mohalla clinics and more: Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees for Lok Sabha polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced 10 guarantees that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fulfill if the Opposition’s INDIA bloc wins the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and forms the government.

Kejriwal said that he has not discussed these guarantees with his INDIA bloc partners but hoped no one will have any problems with them. He also said that the announcement got delayed due to his arrest in the liquor policy case.

“This was delayed due to my arrest but there are still many phases of elections left. I have not discussed it with the rest of the INDI Alliance but this is like a guarantee that no one will have any problems with. I take this guarantee that after the INDIA alliance comes to power, I will make sure that these guarantees are implemented…,” the AAP chief said.

The first guarantee Kejriwal announced was free 24 hour electricity to the poor. He said that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, up to 200 units of free electricity will be provided to all the poor in the country.

“The country has the capacity to generate 3 lakh MW of electricity but the usage is only 2 lakh MW. Our country can produce electricity more than the demand. We have done it in Delhi and Punjab, we will do it in the country also. We will provide up to 200 units of free electricity (monthly) to all the poor. It will cost Rs 1.25 lakh crore, we can arrange it…,” he said.

The second guarantee Kejriwal announced was setting up government schools in every village and ‘mohalla’ where every child will get free education.

“Government schools will provide a better education than private schools. We have done it in Delhi and Punjab. Rs 5 lakh crores will be required for this. State governments will give Rs 2.5 lakh crore and central government will give Rs 2.5 lakh crore for this…,” he said.

On health, Kejriwal announced setting up of Mohalla clinics in every village and a multi-speciality hospital in every district of the country.

“Every citizen of the country will be able to avail free treatment,” the AAP chief promised.

On national security, Kejriwal said that the guarantee will ensure free hand to the Indian Army to remove the illegal Chinese occupation from Indian territory.

The AAP chief’s fifth guarantee was that the INDIA bloc government will scrap the Agniveer scheme and all the Agniveers hired so far will be made permanent.

For farmers, Kejriwal said that he will ensure the INDIA bloc government gives MSP on all crops as per the Swaminathan Commission report.

Full statehood to Delhi was his seventh guarantee. Kejriwal said that Delhi will get full statehood and a governor of its own rather than a Gujarati lieutenant governor (LG).

Setting up a system to end the unemployment and generation of two crore jobs was his eighth guarantee.

On corruption, Kejriwal promised to dismantle the BJP washing machine. He said strict action will be taken against the corrupt. Without divulging more details, the Delhi CM said that the present system of sending honest people to jail and sheltering the corrupt will be abolished.

In his 10th guarantee, he vowed to end the tax terrorism of the GST. Kejriwal said that GST will be excluded from the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).