Preparation complete for PM’s roadshow & nomination in Kashi

All preparations are complete for a grand road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kashi on May 13 and filing of his nomination on May 14.

According to an estimate by party resources, PM Modi will stay in his parliamentary constituency for about 22 hours.

He will undertake a 5 km road show on Monday evening in his parliamentary constituency. He will file his nomination on May 14 after taking the blessings of Kotwal Kalbhairav of Kashi. On this day, there is a coincidence of Bhaum Pushya Nakshatra along with Abhijeet Muhurta, Anand Yoga, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga.

Advertisement

Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, who gave the auspicious time for the consecration and foundation stone laying of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, has described the auspicious time of May 14 as the best.

According to Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, Pushya Nakshatra will start from 01:43 am on May 13, and will continue till 3:10 pm on May 14. After this Ashlesha Nakshatra will start. According to the horoscope of Prime Minister Modi, both the constellations are favourable for him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the media centre at Hotel de Paris in Cantt area. He garlanded the portraits of Deendayal Upadhyay and Pandit Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Here, he met mediapersons and asked about their well being. All the press conferences related to the Lok Sabha elections of the Prime Minister will be held in this office from now on. Organization meetings and workers conferences will be held in the Central Election Office built in Tulsi Udyan located in Mahmoorganj.

Home Minister Shah is in Kashi to take stock of the preparations for PM Modi’s road show. On Saturday evening, Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with the party workers chalked out a strategy to make Prime Minister Modi’s road show and nomination historic.

Before the meeting, they attended the Maa Ganga Aarti being held in Dashashwamedh ghat. After Aarti, the two leaders also watched the drone show based on Vikas Yatra of Kashi organised at the ghat.