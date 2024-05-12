Why didn’t Kejriwal resign as Delhi CM after ED arrest? He reveals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that he did not step down as the chief minister after being jailed because ”a conspiracy was hatched to force me to resign in a fake case”.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Kejriwal said, “The chief minister’s post is not important for me. I did not step down as the chief minister because a conspiracy was hatched to force me to resign on a fake case.”

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the now-scrapped excise policy, the BJP has been demanding his resignation from the CM post citing his alleged involvement in the scam.

Advertisement

However, Kejriwal, who remained in custody for 50 days, didn’t resign and kept sending instructions for party leaders from inside the jail.

Now after getting interim bail from the Supreme Court, Kejriwal has revealed ”why he didn’t tender resignation from the post of Delhi CM while in custody”.

The AAP chief also claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to crush the Aam Aadmi Party but failed in his efforts as AAP is not a party but a thought.

“The BJP sent four of our top leaders to jail — Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain. This was an attempt by them to crush us. PM Modi wants to crush AAP because he knows that we can bring about a bright future for the country. Modi ji has a very dangerous plan — the plan of One Nation One Leader,” he alleged.

Kejriwal further claimed that the BJP will not get a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and that INDIA bloc will form the next government on June 4.

“The INDIA bloc will form the next government and AAP will be a part of it. We will give full statehood to Delhi and it shall have a people’s governor, not a man from Gujarat,” he claimed.