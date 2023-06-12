MP hijab row: 3 including principal of Ganga Jamna school arrested

Three persons including the principal of Damoh-based Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School, where a controversy erupted over Hindu girl students allegedly being forced to wear hijab-like headscarves, have been arrested, the police said on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Afsa Sheikh (school principal), Anas Atahar (mathematics teacher) and Rustam Ali (security guard).

They were arrested after a raid was conducted, the police said.

“We are conducting raids in the district as other persons are also accused in this case and they are absconding. We have also invoked section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the IPC,” Damoh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh told the media on Monday.

He further stated the three were arrested on the basis of statements of 6-7 witnesses, mainly of the school students and their family members.

The arrested individuals were later presented at a court which sent them to judicial custody.

A controversy erupted last month after a poster celebrating the school’s success in Class 10 Board exams was put up outside the premises, featuring non-Muslim students in headscarves. This set off a series of protests by right-wing groups, who raised allegations of ‘religious conversion’.

Subsequently, Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered a probe into the incident. Later, the school was also de-recognised.

Narottam Mishra on Monday indicated that the administration is likely to carry out a ‘bulldozer operation’ against Damoh-based Ganga Jamna school.

“The investigation is still underway and the accused are being arrested one after another. Police have also launched a search for those who are on the run. Those involved in the case will not be spared and bulldozer action will also be carried out,” Mishra said, adding that “layers of crime are being opened one after another. Things will be made clearer once the police complete their investigation”.