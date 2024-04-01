Odisha settles final pension of retiring employees on the day of retirement

In a prompt and swift initiative, the Department of School and Mass Education in Odisha’s Khordha district has settled pensionary benefits on the day of retirement of teachers and staff, drawing appreciation from different quarters.

“Adhering to the government’s policy in true letter and spirit, the district administration is fully committed to settling the pension dues of all retiring employees on the very day of retirement. The school and mass education department has performed an excellent job in this regard”, said Chanchal Rana, Collector Khordha while handing over final pension papers to retired employees.

Every Government employee at the end of service is rightly entitled to a peaceful and quiet retired life with his pensionary benefits settled on the day of retirement. The department has prioritised the initiatives and measures facilitating the promotion of welfare of the pensioners, said Khordha District Education Officer Biswanath Tarai.

Advertisement

Earlier, retired employees used to get a provisional pension after retirement. It was a long and patient wait for them to get the full pension. But those days have become a thing of the past. The authorities deserve appreciation for doing the needful to ensure final pension settlement on the date of retirement, observed a retired high school teacher, Annada Pati.

Meanwhile, the State government has launched the Online Pension Processing and Tracking system for pensioners. This system helps online submission, processing and tracking of pension papers by the individual as well as the administrative authorities. The system captures the pensioners personal and service particulars. The system obviates delays in payment of pension by ensuring complete transparency, said officials.